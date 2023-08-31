Way too early Miami Dolphins 2023 team awards?

With the Miami Dolphins 2023 season just a few days more than a week away, who do you think or predict will be the team's biggest contributors this season? Who will be their biggest contributor or most important player on offense when all is said and done? Who will be the biggest contributor or most important player on defense? Who will emerge from the bunch as the Miami Dolphins rookie of the year? Which player will snatch the title of most improved player this coming season? Which player will step up and claim the team awarded “Don Shula Leadership Award”? What award am I leaving out that you would add to the list?

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-

Offensive MVP

Defensive MVP

Rookie Of The Year

Most Improved Player

Award I Didn’t Add

I left out two awards that the team hands out, the “Ed Block Courage Award” and the “Nat Moore Community Service Award”, not because they are not important awards but just for the fact that we do not know what each player is up to day to day and only know what we are told and what we see on the field.