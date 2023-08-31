Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be suspended for offseason incident

Miami Dolphins’ fans can breathe a sigh of relief as today NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be suspended for allegedly slapping a marina employee during a dispute that took place earlier this offseason.

In July, video of the incident emerged and it was reported that Miami-Dade police were investigating the matter. Shortly after, a joint statement was released by Hill’s lawyers and the marina employee’s representation that said that the two men had “resolved their differences.”

Not long after the statement, the investigation into Hill concluded and no criminal charges were filed.

The National Football League continued to look into the matter, and some wondered if Hill’s past history of violence would come back to haunt him in the form of a short suspension for the 29-year-old during the 2023 or 2024 season.

Today’s announcement answered those concerns definitively. Hill will be available to catch passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa come September 10th when the Dolphins open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers and barring any unforeseen circumstances, he should remain in uniform for Miami throughout the duration of the 2023 NFL season.