Miami Dolphins agree to three-year extension with FB Alec Ingold

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year extension with Alec Ingold worth up to $17.2 million. The 27-year-old fullback is now locked up through the 2026 season.

For those interested in how the deal is broken down, ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques posted the numbers on X earlier today. Here’s what he wrote:

Ingold signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2022 after spending his first three seasons with the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders. In 2021, Ingold’s season was cut short due to an ACL injury — which he busted his hump to rehab from, eventually earning a new deal with Miami. Now, after a year and some change, the team realizes his importance and plans to make him one of the league’s top-paid fullbacks.

Last season, Ingold started in 14 of the 17 games he appeared in for Miami. He carried the ball 21 times for 30 yards and a touchdown. He also added 15 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the passing game. I expect those numbers may go up this season.

This is an exciting signing that may tip Miami’s hand about how they may attack things this upcoming season. We know the team was interested in bringing in a veteran running back — if they don’t sign one, could this mean Ingold may get more touches in the backfield?

And then there’s the tight end room, which features Durham Smythe and a lot of uncertainty. Yes, Julian Hill looked promising in limited action, and Tyler Kroft is a veteran, but I don’t know if you can feel uber-confident in that group. Could Ingold see more opportunities in the passing game? He would be the perfect check-down option for Tua Tagovailoa. He was also Jonathan Taylor’s fullback at Wisconsin, but that’s a conversation for another day! (wink-wink)

I don’t know. But with ten days until the start of the 2023 season, all of our questions will soon be answered. And in these coming days, Miami still has every right to make roster moves — or award their own with a new contract, like they did today with Alec Ingold.

Congrats, Alec Ingold. You deserve it!

