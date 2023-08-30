Dolphins practice squad 2023: Eight players signed day after roster cuts

The Miami Dolphins have announced the signing of eight players to their 2023 practice squad. The initial signings are all players who spent training camp and the preseason with Miami. The additions to the team fills half the allotment of practice squad players.

The announcement included the signing of cornerback Ethan Bonner, defensive end Randy Charlton, tight end Tanner Conner, linebacker Cameron Goode, defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand, linebacker A.J. Johnson, wide receiver Braylon Sanders and center Alama Uluave. Hand and Alexander are in their sixth year in the league while Conner is in his second. The rest of the players are either in their first year of NFL experience or are rookies.

According to Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed, the Dolphins are also adding former New England Patriots guard Chasen Hines, but that signing was not in Miami’s announcement. Practice squad signings can be fluid until the player actually signs the contract and the team announces the move. There have been occasions in the past when a player has been reported to signing with the team but then has received a better contract offer from another team and has instead signed with the other team.

Practice squad players practice with their team and can be elevated to play in regular season games. They can also sign to another team’s active roster during the season, though there is some ability for a team to protect a player from being poached.