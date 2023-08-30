Jonathan Taylor trade demands from Colts included Jaylen Waddle

The Indianapolis Colts were shooting their shot in their compensation demands if a trade for running back Jonathan Taylor was to materialize ahead of yesterday’s roster cuts deadline. The Colts self-imposed a deadline to have any potential deal involving Taylor coincide with the NFL’s mandated 53-man roster limit came and went without a deal in place, leading to Indianapolis placing Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, sidelining for at least the first four games.

The Miami Dolphins were believed to be the leaders in possibly landing Taylor, but they did not offer Indianapolis a deal which the Colts found acceptable. Now, we know why.

According to Indianapolis reports and confirmed by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Colts were not just asking for a first round pick in return. When it came to the Dolphins, they had their eyes set on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. And, as Jackson writes, it was Waddle “and more.”

The Colts simply must have believed Miami was desperate to land Taylor. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has shown in the past that he is willing to make a deal, but he is not someone who is going to overpay just to get something done. The Colts not only wanted Miami to overpay, they seemed to think they could get the entire franchise’s future from the Dolphins.

There was no way the Dolphins were ever going to consider any trade that involved Waddle. If I were Grier, I would have immediately hung up the phone in hysterical laughter at the moment his name was mentioned.

You cannot blame a team for trying - but at least we know why the deal never came together.