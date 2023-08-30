Myles Gaskin signs with Vikings after release from Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, like the rest of the NFL, completed their roster cuts on Tuesday, dropping from the preseason limit of 90 players down to the regular season maximum of 53 players. While a lot of focus on Wednesday will be on the waiver claims and the start of the building of practice squads, any veteran player with four or more years who was cut yesterday was not subject to waivers and could immediately begin looking for a new team. For former Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, the search did not take long.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Gaskin is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. It should not be a surprise that a team was quick to land Gaskin, who has proven to be a dependable running back and receiving threat out of the backfield. His time in Miami came to an end simply based on the number of running backs the team had this summer.

Miami kept six running backs on their initial 53-man roster, including fullback Alec Ingold. The rest of the group includes Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr., co-starters according to the most recent depth chart released by the team, along with backup Salvon Ahmed, rookie third-round draft pick De’Von Achane, and undrafted free agent rookie Chris Brooks.

Gaskin was a seventh-round pick out of Washington by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in seven games as a rookie, but saw his playing time limited due to an ankle injury. He began the 2020 season as a reserve runner, moving into the starting lineup, but again sustaining an injury, this time an MCL sprain, that cost him some playing time; he appeared in 10 games, starting seven of them that season. In 2021, Gaskin assumed a starting running back role, appearing in 17 games with 10 starts, but saw limited touches even when he started contests. The struggles with the running game in 2021 led to Miami overhauling the position group in 2022, pushing Gaskin into a limited role with spot appearances during the year.

In his career, Gaskin has 1,355 rushing yards with a 3.8 yards per carry average and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 128 passes for 701 yards with six scores.

For more on the Vikings, including the Gaskin signing, check out Daily Norseman.