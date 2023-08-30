Dolphins roster 2023: What is your biggest areas of concern for Miami?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The NFL regular season begins in eight days and the league is now enforcing their 53-man roster limit. As of yesterday at 4 p.m. ET, all 32 teams had to drop from their 90-man preseason roster size down to the 53-man limit, and they had to do it through waiving younger players, releasing veteran players, or any of the various injury-related lists available.

The Dolphins made several interesting choices when it came to their roster. For example, the team is carrying six running backs on their initial roster, while only having two tight ends. Of course, the team will make waiver claims or free agent signings throughout the season, but with the initial 53-man roster in place, we want to know where you have your concerns still.

Below you will find the latest of our SB Nation Reacts fan poll. We have just two questions for you this week. What is your biggest concern for Miami on offense? What is your biggest concern for Miami on defense. Vote in the poll and feel free to discuss in the comments at the bottom of the page.

