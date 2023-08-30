Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots trade rumors: Team in talks involving kicker Nick Folk - Pats Pulpit

The veteran kicker was in a training camp competition with fourth-round rookie Chad Ryland this summer.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: What did the Jets lose when they cut Jason Pinnock? - Gang Green Nation

Was the loss of Pinnock as costly as many Jets fans think?





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Opinion: CB Kaiir Elam draft pick approaching “hedged disappointment” for Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

It reminds me of something

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Overreactions to the Ravens’ preseason loss vs. Buccaneers - Baltimore Beatdown

Spicy yet reasonable takes following a second straight exhibition loss.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Will Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kenny Pickett throw 20 touchdowns? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is due for a breakout second season.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joseph Ossai Injury: Bengals DE likely out vs Browns due to high ankle sprain - Cincy Jungle

Ossai appears unlikely to go when the Bengals face the Browns.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Report: Cleveland Browns to waive PK Cade York, trade for replacement - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland has apparently grown tired of York’s struggles and are reportedly trading for veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

BREAKING NEWS: Texans Announce Stroud as Starting QB - Battle Red Blog

The announcement comes shortly after the Houston Texans’ preseason finale victory over the New Orleans Saints.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

What we learned about the Titans in the preseason Quarterback Malik Willis - Music City Miracles

This is still Ryan Tannehill’s team.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville Jaguars film room: Inside Zone vs Duo - Big Cat Country

Deep dive into two of the most common Jaguars running plays





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts ‘actively monitoring’ veteran free agent RB Kareem Hunt’s status - Stampede Blue

The Colts are still keeping tabs on Kareem Hunt’s market with the ongoing Jonathan Taylor saga.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Broncos CB K’Waun Williams undergoing ankle surgery; decision on IR to come - Mile High Report

Denver Broncos’ veteran slot cornerback Williams will be undergoing ankle surgery and will be sidelined for awhile.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Roster Cuts: How the Vested Veteran rule impacts week one rosters - Bolts From The Blue

Warning to young ‘bubble’ players: don’t celebrate making the active roster until week two. Each year some surprise cuts are made by teams to avoid guaranteed salaries, but many of these players are brought back by their team in week two.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders preseason: Winners and losers against Dallas Cowboys - Silver And Black Pride

With the Las Vegas Raiders wrapping up training camp and the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys, who made their case to for the 53-man roster?





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes urges team to ‘stay hungry’ in new season - Arrowhead Pride

To repeat as Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes his team has to be even better than before.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

What if Joe Schoen had conducted the 2021 draft for the Giants? - Big Blue View

Would the Giants be better or worse today? It’s not as easy as you think.





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles allow Derek Barnett to gauge market “for the potential to play more elsewhere” - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s 2017 first-round pick could be on the move.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert’s emergence and what it means for others - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have a much improved wide receiver room heading into the season with Brandin Cooks aboard and an ascending Jalen Tolbert.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Potential tight end targets for the Commanders after roster cut downs - Hogs Haven

After having covered potential offensive line and linebacker targets yesterday, today I’ll turn my attention to a group of tight ends - some of whom have already been cut - who could possibly...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Confidence is was the story of Jordan Love’s preseason - Acme Packing Company

As Jordan Love approaches the first game of his reign as the Packers’ QB, the support of the organization has been invaluable.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions keeping QB Hendon Hooker on NFI list to start season - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions third-round pick Hendon Hooker will miss the first four games of the season, as the rookie quarterback will remain on the NFI list to start the year.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Chicago Bears trade for OG Dan Feeney from Miami Dolphins - Windy City Gridiron

As roster cuts are coming, trades happen and the Bears have added to their offensive line.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings Stock Market Report: Preseason Week Three - Daily Norseman

The Stock Market adjusts as the preseason comes to a close.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Overreactions from the Saints’ loss to the Texans - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints will not finish the 2023 preseason undefeated.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Vast majority of Falcons fans are confident in Desmond Ridder as the starter - The Falcoholic

Heading into Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the vast majority of Falcons fans appear confident in Desmond Ridder as Atlanta’s opening day starter.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Winners and losers from the Panthers final preseason game - Cat Scratch Reader

We take a look at some performances from the 3rd and final Panthers preseason game





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen’s season is over before it begins - Bucs Nation

His career also appears to be done.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Process the Trey Lance trade and how he ended up on the Cowboys - Niners Nation

Some thoughts about what could have been, what will be, and moving on





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray stays on PUP list; Colt McCoy released - Revenge of the Birds

The addition of Josh Dobbs was indeed a sign of a shakeup in the Cardinals’ QB room, as Kyler Murray stays on the PUP list and Colt McCoy is released





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Report: Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t be placed on regular season IR - Field Gulls

Tentatively good news, as JSN continues to progress quickly in his recovery from surgery





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Matthew Stafford is having a hard time connecting to young Rams roster - Turf Show Times

Matt Stafford is worried that young Rams are too distracted by phones and needs book to remember names and faces