8/3/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; have you ever seen an orange penguin?

The Miami Dolphins didn’t practice on Wednesday but returned on Thursday with an orange penguin in attendance.

Jaylen Waddle stormed the field wearing an orange jersey for a strong performance at Tuesday’s practice. The third-year receiver joins Jevon Holland and Alec Ingold as three-time winners of the orange jersey.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star also practiced in orange on the first day of offseason team activities back in May. Waddle set the record for most receptions as a rookie with 104 in 2021. Determined to make more big plays, he led the league with an average of 18 yards per reception while catching 75 balls for 1356 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Waddle should take another major step forward in 2023 with another offseason to improve and learn coach Mike McDaniel’s system.

Untitled Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle

