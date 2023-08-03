 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/3/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; have you ever seen an orange penguin?

Jaylen Waddle is back in the orange jersey for the second time!

By Jake Mendel
NFL: SEP 18 Dolphins at Ravens Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins didn’t practice on Wednesday but returned on Thursday with an orange penguin in attendance.

Jaylen Waddle stormed the field wearing an orange jersey for a strong performance at Tuesday’s practice. The third-year receiver joins Jevon Holland and Alec Ingold as three-time winners of the orange jersey.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star also practiced in orange on the first day of offseason team activities back in May. Waddle set the record for most receptions as a rookie with 104 in 2021. Determined to make more big plays, he led the league with an average of 18 yards per reception while catching 75 balls for 1356 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Waddle should take another major step forward in 2023 with another offseason to improve and learn coach Mike McDaniel’s system.

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle
OTA 2 Duke Riley
OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed
OTA 4 Jevon Holland
OTA 5 Alec Ingold
OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel
Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa
Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins
Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 1 N/A
Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb
Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou
Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert
Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to Marek Brave directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

