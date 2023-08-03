NFL Preseason 2023: How to watch the Hall of Fame Game

Football is back. It may not be the greatest football game you will ever watch, but the 2023 Hall of Fame game is here as the NFL opens the preseason schedule. Tonight’s game features the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns kicking off from Tom Benson Stadium, in Canton, Ohio as part of the league’s build up to the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Eastern tonight, with the national television coverage on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth with call the game from the booth, with Melissa Stark will be on the sidelines.

Online streaming for the game will be available on Peacock and on NFL+. Both services require a subscription, but can also provide free trial periods. You can also get the game on Fubo. The game will be replaced on NFL Network at midnight tonight, as well as at 4 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday (all times Eastern).

The Jets are favored in tonight’s game by two points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 33.5 points.

For more on the Jets, check out Gang Green Nation. For more on the Browns, head over to Dawgs By Nature.