Miami Dolphins Sign Safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose

The Miami Dolphins made two signings official today by brining on safety Myles Dorn and Linebacker Mike Rose. Each will have a chance to compete in camp and preseason with a shot at either becoming special teams contributors or backups.

Dorn played safety for the North Carolina Tarheels from 2016-2019, appearing in 46 games during that time. Dorn earned All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades for his senior year and possesses prototypical size for an NFL safety. He went undrafted in 2020, but signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s logged over 200 special teams snaps over the last two seasons in Minnesota and will likely need to prove his worth in this department to have any shot at making the 53 man roster in Miami.

Mike Rose played linebacker for Iowa State and earned numerous accolades during his time there (to include All-American, Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award). He went undrafted last season and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He failed to log any regular season snaps with the Chiefs.

Rose then moved over to the XFL where he started at MLB for the St. Louis Battlehawks. Rose stood out in this role (just check out the video above). He was PFF’s 7th highest graded linebacker in all of the XFL and had their 3rd highest run defense grade. At 6’4 245lbs, he has a unique length for the position and is an explosive athlete.

Rose has a real shot to make the team as a backup and could see action if any Miami linebackers were to miss time. Let’s take a moment to welcome Dorn and Rose to the Dolphins and wish them luck this training camp and preseason.