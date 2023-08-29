Christian Wilkins: Nobody wants to be a Miami Dolphin more than me

A 42-17 thrashing by the Buffalo Bills was the metaphorical straw to break the camel's back and force the Miami Dolphins into a deep rebuild. The franchise was accused of tanking, but general manager Chris Grier and the front office gutted the roster and ate over $35 million in dead cap space.

One of the first picks to rebuild the franchise was defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was selected with the No. 13 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft after four years with the Clemson Tigers.

Wilkins became one of the best run-stopping tackles and chose to sit out preseason games and practices with hopes of signing a long-term extension. Unable to reach a deal, Wilkins is pressing forward and locking in for the 2023 season.

“I’m just focused on being the best teammate I can be and being there for my guys and getting ready to play a game and get focused on the season,” Wilkins said on Tuesday. “As far as all of that goes, whether or not something gets done, my focus is on the season. We have a game to play in two weeks.

“Ultimately I’m just here to be the best teammate I can be, and be there for my guys the same way I’ve been all offseason, all training camp. That’s really what it comes down to.”

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that teams reached out to the Dolphins to try and trade for the former first-round pick. Schefter added that neither side would like to see Wilkins leave Miami.

There were teams that reached out to the Dolphins to try and trade for Christian Wilkins, but Miami was not interested in trading him, and he was not interested in playing elsewhere this season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

“No one wants to be a part of this organization more than I do,” Wilkins said when asked why he didn’t consider requesting a trade. “I love everything about being here. That’s not even a thought of mine or nothing like that to that point. I just want to be here at the end of the day.

“I was drafted here, I love this place and I put my all to be the best player, the best leader, the best teammate, the best Miami Dolphin I can be. That’s not going to change. The organization deserves that, my teammates deserve that, the fans deserve that and everything.”