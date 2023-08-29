Miami Dolphins roster cuts: 53-man roster in place

The Miami Dolphins have established their initial 53-man roster ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. Until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon, teams were allowed to keep up to 90 players on their roster, but once the clock struck four, the roster limit switched to the regular season’s 53-man limit. Of course, the team can and will continue to make moves over the next several days and into the regular season, but we at least have the initial 53-man roster now.
Now that we are past the cut deadline, free agent signings and waiver claims will begin. Tomorrow, when any waiver claims have been awarded, teams will also be able to begin building their practice squads. For the Dolphins, tomorrow should also bring several injury-related moves, with players like cornerback Jalen Ramsey sliding onto the injured reserve list, freeing up a roster spot to sign a free agent, make a waiver claim, or re-sign one of their own cut players.
Here is the initial 53-man roster for Miami in 2023:
Quarterbacks (3)
Tua Tagovailoa
Skylar Thompson
Mike White
Running backs (6)
De’Von Achane (R)
Salvon Ahmed
Chris Brooks (R)
Alec Ingold (FB)
Raheem Mostert
Jeff Wilson, Jr.
Tight ends (2)
Julian Hill (R)
Durham Smythe
Wide receivers (6)
Braxton Berrios
River Cracraft
Erik Ezukanma
Tyreek Hill
Jaylen Waddle
Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Offensive linemen (10)
Terron Armstead
Lester Cotton
Liam Eichenberg
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Robert Jones
Kendall Lamm
Kion Smith
Connor Williams
Isaiah Wynn
Defensive linemen (5)
Raekwon Davis
Emmanuel Ogbah
Brandon Pili (R)
Zach Sieler
Christian Wilkins
Linebackers (7)
Jerome Baker
Bradley Chubb
David Long, Jr.
Jalean Phillips
Duke Riley
Channing Tindall
Andrew Van Ginkel
Cornerbacks (6)
Eli Apple
Xavien Howard
Kelvin Joseph
Kader Kohou
Jalen Ramsey
Cam Smith (R)
Safeties (5)
Elijah Campbell
DeShon Elliott
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Verone McKinley III
Special Teams (3)
Jake Bailey - Punter
Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper
Jason Sanders - Kicker
Physically Unable to Perform
Nick Needham, cornerback
Loading comments...