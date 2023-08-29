Miami Dolphins roster cuts: 53-man roster in place

The Miami Dolphins have established their initial 53-man roster ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. Until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon, teams were allowed to keep up to 90 players on their roster, but once the clock struck four, the roster limit switched to the regular season’s 53-man limit. Of course, the team can and will continue to make moves over the next several days and into the regular season, but we at least have the initial 53-man roster now.

Now that we are past the cut deadline, free agent signings and waiver claims will begin. Tomorrow, when any waiver claims have been awarded, teams will also be able to begin building their practice squads. For the Dolphins, tomorrow should also bring several injury-related moves, with players like cornerback Jalen Ramsey sliding onto the injured reserve list, freeing up a roster spot to sign a free agent, make a waiver claim, or re-sign one of their own cut players.

Here is the initial 53-man roster for Miami in 2023:

Quarterbacks (3)

Tua Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson

Mike White

Running backs (6)

De’Von Achane (R)

Salvon Ahmed

Chris Brooks (R)

Alec Ingold (FB)

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

Tight ends (2)

Julian Hill (R)

Durham Smythe

Wide receivers (6)

Braxton Berrios

River Cracraft

Erik Ezukanma

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Offensive linemen (10)

Terron Armstead

Lester Cotton

Liam Eichenberg

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Kendall Lamm

Kion Smith

Connor Williams

Isaiah Wynn

Defensive linemen (5)

Raekwon Davis

Emmanuel Ogbah

Brandon Pili (R)

Zach Sieler

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers (7)

Jerome Baker

Bradley Chubb

David Long, Jr.

Jalean Phillips

Duke Riley

Channing Tindall

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks (6)

Eli Apple

Xavien Howard

Kelvin Joseph

Kader Kohou

Jalen Ramsey

Cam Smith (R)

Safeties (5)

Elijah Campbell

DeShon Elliott

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Verone McKinley III

Special Teams (3)

Jake Bailey - Punter

Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper

Jason Sanders - Kicker

Physically Unable to Perform

Nick Needham, cornerback