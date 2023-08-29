Dolphins trade Noah Igbinoghene to Cowboys for Kelvin Joseph

The Miami Dolphins have sent former first round pick Noah Igbinoghene to the Dallas Cowboys in a swap of cornerbacks. Igbinogehene, one of Miami’s three first-round picks in 2020, never developed into the player the Dolphins had hoped he would become, but he is still only 23 years old and has the potential to develop. In exchange, Miami acquired cornerback Kelvin Joseph, a 2021 second-round pick for the Cowboys. The trade was reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

The trade comes as teams are looking to cut their rosters from the preseason limit of 90 players down to the regular season limit of 53 players. The deadline for those moves is 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Joseph has appeared in 26 games in two seasons with Dallas, starting three times. He has 36 tackles with four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He played 70 percent of the special teams snaps for the Cowboys last year and could be looked to have a similar role with Miami this year.

In three seasons with Miami, Igbinoghene played 32 games with five starts. He recorded 29 tackles with five passes defensed, one interception, and two fumble recoveries. He played the majority of special teams snaps in 2020 and 2021 for Miami, but was often inactive in 2022 and was only on the field for 17 percent of the special teams snaps.