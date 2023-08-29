Report: Miami Dolphins release WR Chosen Anderson

The Miami Dolphins are releasing veteran wide receiver Chosen Anderson, as per Jordan Schultz on Twitter.

Source: WR Chosen Anderson was released by Dolphins — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2023

Anderson, a 7-year NFL veteran, signed with the team this offseason, having spent the 2022 NFL season with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. The 29-year-old wideout is known for his speed and big-play ability, but hauled in just 20 receptions for 282 yards last season.

The move leaves Miami’s wide receiver room as follows—Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma, Cedrick Wilson, and River Cracraft. It’s currently unclear as to whether or not the Dolphins will stick with this group, but one would assume the Dolphins are just about done moving parts around. At least, that is, in the WR department.

Of course, news of Anderson’s release comes just hours after the Dolphins reworked fellow wide receiver Cedrick Wilson’s contract, which may indicate the team is clearing up space for a big contract.

Dolphins now with about $17 M in available cap space after trading Feeney and reworking Cedrick Wilson. They can use that money, carry it over to 2024 space (when they're now about $25 M over cap), or use some and carry over some in months ahead (likely scenario). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 29, 2023

Whether the move is in preparation for a potential trade for Jonathan Taylor, or to re-sign defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, is currently unclear. However, with the amount of moves made by the team today, it’d be foolish to suggest the team isn’t preparing for something big.

