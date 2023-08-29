 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Miami Dolphins release WR Chosen Anderson

The wideout signed with the team this offseason.

By Sumeet Jena
Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are releasing veteran wide receiver Chosen Anderson, as per Jordan Schultz on Twitter.

Anderson, a 7-year NFL veteran, signed with the team this offseason, having spent the 2022 NFL season with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. The 29-year-old wideout is known for his speed and big-play ability, but hauled in just 20 receptions for 282 yards last season.

The move leaves Miami’s wide receiver room as follows—Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma, Cedrick Wilson, and River Cracraft. It’s currently unclear as to whether or not the Dolphins will stick with this group, but one would assume the Dolphins are just about done moving parts around. At least, that is, in the WR department.

Of course, news of Anderson’s release comes just hours after the Dolphins reworked fellow wide receiver Cedrick Wilson’s contract, which may indicate the team is clearing up space for a big contract.

Whether the move is in preparation for a potential trade for Jonathan Taylor, or to re-sign defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, is currently unclear. However, with the amount of moves made by the team today, it’d be foolish to suggest the team isn’t preparing for something big.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins releasing Chosen Anderson? Do you think the team is clearing up space for Jonathan Taylor? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

