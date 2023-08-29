Miami Dolphins rework Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s contract

According to CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, after months of trade rumors, the Miami Dolphins and veteran wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. have agreed to a reworked contract. The move gives the Dolphins flexibility as they trim the roster down to 53 — while keeping close tabs on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Dolphins are reworking WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.'s contract, source says. Miami lowering his base salary to $2M and giving him a $3M signing bonus to equal his $5M in guaranteed salary this year. Incentives can push salary up to $7.25M. Contract will now void after 2023. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 29, 2023

Wilson, 27, was one of the first players Mike McDaniel signed after becoming head coach of the Dolphins. Unfortunately for Wilson, Miami traded for #elite wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and the veteran wideout quickly got lost in the shuffle. Injuries didn’t help his cause either. Wilson finished the year with only 12 receptions for 136 yards.

This offseason, it looked like Chris Grier would give Wilson away for any team willing to take on his contract, but after restructuring his deal, he will stay in Miami through the 2023 NFL season. But what’s next for Miami?

There is some speculation that this move could have been made to clear money for a Jonathan Taylor trade, but that’s just the perspective of optimistic Dolphins fans. Nevertheless, the move gives Miami $3 million in cap space.

The Cedrick Wilson Jr. contract reworking will save the Dolphins about $3M in cap space this year. Miami making some room... — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 29, 2023

As for Miami’s wide receiver room, the Dolphins will have to make a difficult decision on guys like River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen, among others who impressed throughout the preseason. Erik Ezukanma, Braxton Berrios, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle are locks to make the roster. Add in Cedrick Wilson Jr. — after his restructured deal — and I don’t know if you’re keeping both Cracraft and Chosen. And based on what we’ve seen out of Chosen, you’d have to think McDaniel sticks with the savvy veteran Cracraft, but I’ve been wrong many times.

What are your thoughts on Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s reworked deal with Miami? Do you think he’ll have more than 12 receptions this season? Where does he fit on your opening day depth chart? Will the Miami Dolphins land Jonathan Taylor before Jim Irsay’s 4 p.m. deadline? Let us know in the comments section below!