TRADE: Miami Dolphins sending OL Dan Feeney to Chicago Bears for 6th round pick

In a move first reported by Jason Sarney and then confirmed by multiple sources on the app formerly known as Twitter, the Miami Dolphins are trading guard Dan Feeney to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 6th round draft pick.

Feeney — who signed with Miami in March — did not do enough to impress Miami’s brass this offseason, and thus will be offloaded to the Bears despite the Dolphins incurring a $2 million dead-cap hit because of the trade. The Dolphins will get $1.2 million in cap relief from the move.

The former New York Jet had been an early competitor in the battle for Miami’s starting left guard spot, but had fallen behind names like Isaiah Wynn, Lester Cotton and Robert Jones as of late. Feeney was reportedly the Dolphins’ backup center, so unless undrafted rookie free agent Alama Uluave has secured that spot on Miami’s roster, there is still work to be done regarding a free agent center addition.

It is fair to wonder what the additional cap space as well as the newly acquired 6th round draft pick could be used for, as Miami continues to be linked to trade rumors surrounding running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts. Could this move be a precursor to another one? Time will tell, but for now, Miami must continue to work on trimming their roster down to 53 players by today’s cut-down deadline.