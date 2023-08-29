Report: Dolphins releasing RB Myles Gaskin

The Miami Dolphins are releasing running back Myles Gaskin, as per Adam Schefter on Twitter.

Gaskin, who was drafted by the Dolphins in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft (234th), has spent 4 seasons with the team. In that time, Gaskin has played in 38 games, racking up 1,355 yards on the ground for seven touchdowns, and 101 receptions for 701 yards. Gaskin had a career-high of rushing yards in 2021, when he managed 612 rushing yards off 173 carries.

The move leaves the Dolphins with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks on the roster as the team’s backs. The team is still exploring a move for star running back Jonathan Taylor, as per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, but working out a deal with the Indianapolis Colts will be difficult.

It’s unclear if the move to release Gaskin has anything to do with the team’s efforts to trade for Taylor, but it’s hard not to connect the dots. In the event that the Dolphins landed Taylor, it’d be unlikely that team would keep seven running backs on the roster, and few more names would likely see the chopping block. Rookie Chris Brooks has been a joy to watch in preseason, but one would assume he’d be one of the first names to go.