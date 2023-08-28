Quarterback Mike White clears concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Sunday that quarterback Mike White cleared concussion protocol. He completed nine of his 14 pass attempts in the preseason before suffering the injury in Miami’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.

“He cleared concussion protocol on Friday,” McDaniel said. “And with regard to an announcement of the No. 2, I think it’d behoove the players involved to tell them first, and you’ll probably be getting some buzzworthy notification of that in a press conference maybe next Monday.”

White threw for 85 yards and an interception while former seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson completed 40 of 62 attempts taking the majority of snaps under center for the Dolphins. He threw for 396 passing yards and closed the preseason two-interception performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins kept three quarterbacks in 2022 and it’s hard to envision a world where both Thompson and White earn a spot behind Tua Tagovailoa on the active roster.