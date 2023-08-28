Miami Dolphins roster cuts 2023: Tracking the moves down to 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins are starting to drop their 90-man preseason roster down to the regular season 53-man roster limit. There will be some tough choices the Dolphins coaches and front office have to make over the next couple of days, and we will track all of the moves right here. You can check out any related articles and analysis through the links at the bottom of the page.
The NFL’s deadline for all 32 teams to reach the 53-man roster limit is Tuesday, August 29, at 4 p.m. ET. The initial rosters set by that deadline will be subject to change throughout the next few days as teams claim players off waivers or sign released players. There will also be movement for teams, including the Dolphins, as they make adjustments for injured players. Under NFL rules, a player cannot be placed on injured reserve and brought back to the active roster until the regular season begins. That means a veteran player like Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will not be released but will likely miss most of the season due to a knee injury, will have to be kept on the 53-man roster for a day before being shifted over to IR.
Below you will find the Dolphins' full 90-man roster, along with the moves as they make them:
Current Roster: 84
Needed Cuts: 31
As of August 28 at 2:25 p.m. ET
Quarterbacks (4)
James Blackman (R)
Tua Tagovailoa
Skylar Thompson
Mike White
Running backs (7)
De’Von Achane (R)
Salvon Ahmed
Chris Brooks (R)
Myles Gaskin
Alec Ingold (FB)
Raheem Mostert
Jeff Wilson, Jr.
Tight ends (6)
Tanner Conner
Elijah Higgins (R)
Julian Hill (R)
Tyler Kroft
Eric Saubert
Durham Smythe
Wide receivers (10)
Braxton Berrios
Robbie Chosen
Chris Coleman (R)
River Cracraft
Keke Coutee
Daewood Davis (R)
Erik Ezukanma
Tyreek Hill
Braylon Sanders
Jaylen Waddle
Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Dolphins cut WR Chris Coleman, per source. They have interest in putting him on p-squad.— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 28, 2023
Offensive linemen (15)
Terron Armstead
Geron Christian
Lester Cotton
Liam Eichenberg
Dan Feeney
Ryan Hayes
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Robert Jones
Kendall Lamm
Cedric Ogbuehi
Kion Smith
James Tunstall
Alama Uluave
Connor Williams
Isaiah Wynn
Dolphins cut OT Geron Christian, per source— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 28, 2023
Defensive linemen (8)
Josiah Bronson
Randy Charlton (R)
Raekwon Davis
Da’Shawn Hand
Emmanuel Ogbah
Brandon Pili (R)
Zach Sieler
Jaylen Twyman
Christian Wilkins
Jamal Woods
Per source, the Dolphins have waived DT Jaylen Twyman.— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 28, 2023
Keep an eye on this position over the next couple days. Not a lot of depth on interior defensive line, but this clears a path for Brandon Pili to make the initial 53
The #Dolphins are releasing DL Josiah Bronson, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023
Linebackers (11)
Mitchell Agude (R)
Jerome Baker
Bradley Chubb
Cameron Goode
A.J. Johnson
David Long, Jr.
Aubrey Miller II (R)
Garrett Nelson (R)
Jalean Phillips
Malik Reed
Duke Riley
Channing Tindall
Andrew Van Ginkel
Dolphins are releasing veteran LB Malik Reed.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023
Dolphins cut Aubrey Miller, per source.— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 28, 2023
Cornerbacks (13)
Eli Apple
Justin Bethel
Ethan Bonner (R)
Keion Crossen
Xavien Howard
Noah Igbinoghene
Kader Kohou
Nik Needham - PUP
Parry Nickerson
Jamal Perry
Jalen Ramsey
Cam Smith (R)
Bryce Thompson
Safeties (7)
Elijah Campbell
DeShon Elliott
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Verone McKinley III
Keidron Smith (R)
Trill Williams
Special Teams (3)
Jake Bailey - Punter
Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper
Jason Sanders - Kicker