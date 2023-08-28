Miami Dolphins roster cuts 2023: Tracking the moves down to 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins have begun their roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to be down to 53 players. We track all the moves here.

The Miami Dolphins are starting to drop their 90-man preseason roster down to the regular season 53-man roster limit. There will be some tough choices the Dolphins coaches and front office have to make over the next couple of days, and we will track all of the moves right here. You can check out any related articles and analysis through the links at the bottom of the page.

The NFL’s deadline for all 32 teams to reach the 53-man roster limit is Tuesday, August 29, at 4 p.m. ET. The initial rosters set by that deadline will be subject to change throughout the next few days as teams claim players off waivers or sign released players. There will also be movement for teams, including the Dolphins, as they make adjustments for injured players. Under NFL rules, a player cannot be placed on injured reserve and brought back to the active roster until the regular season begins. That means a veteran player like Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will not be released but will likely miss most of the season due to a knee injury, will have to be kept on the 53-man roster for a day before being shifted over to IR.

Below you will find the Dolphins' full 90-man roster, along with the moves as they make them:

Current Roster: 84

Needed Cuts: 31

As of August 28 at 2:25 p.m. ET

Quarterbacks (4)

James Blackman (R)

Tua Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson

Mike White

Running backs (7)

De’Von Achane (R)

Salvon Ahmed

Chris Brooks (R)

Myles Gaskin

Alec Ingold (FB)

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

Tight ends (6)

Tanner Conner

Elijah Higgins (R)

Julian Hill (R)

Tyler Kroft

Eric Saubert

Durham Smythe

Wide receivers (10)

Braxton Berrios

Robbie Chosen

Chris Coleman (R)

River Cracraft

Keke Coutee

Daewood Davis (R)

Erik Ezukanma

Tyreek Hill

Braylon Sanders

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Dolphins cut WR Chris Coleman, per source. They have interest in putting him on p-squad. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 28, 2023

Offensive linemen (15)

Terron Armstead

Geron Christian

Lester Cotton

Liam Eichenberg

Dan Feeney

Ryan Hayes

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Kendall Lamm

Cedric Ogbuehi

Kion Smith

James Tunstall

Alama Uluave

Connor Williams

Isaiah Wynn

Dolphins cut OT Geron Christian, per source — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 28, 2023

Defensive linemen (8)

Josiah Bronson

Randy Charlton (R)

Raekwon Davis

Da’Shawn Hand

Emmanuel Ogbah

Brandon Pili (R)

Zach Sieler

Jaylen Twyman

Christian Wilkins

Jamal Woods

Per source, the Dolphins have waived DT Jaylen Twyman.



Keep an eye on this position over the next couple days. Not a lot of depth on interior defensive line, but this clears a path for Brandon Pili to make the initial 53 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 28, 2023

The #Dolphins are releasing DL Josiah Bronson, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023

Linebackers (11)

Mitchell Agude (R)

Jerome Baker

Bradley Chubb

Cameron Goode

A.J. Johnson

David Long, Jr.

Aubrey Miller II (R)

Garrett Nelson (R)

Jalean Phillips

Malik Reed

Duke Riley

Channing Tindall

Andrew Van Ginkel

Dolphins are releasing veteran LB Malik Reed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

Dolphins cut Aubrey Miller, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 28, 2023

Cornerbacks (13)

Eli Apple

Justin Bethel

Ethan Bonner (R)

Keion Crossen

Xavien Howard

Noah Igbinoghene

Kader Kohou

Nik Needham - PUP

Parry Nickerson

Jamal Perry

Jalen Ramsey

Cam Smith (R)

Bryce Thompson

Safeties (7)

Elijah Campbell

DeShon Elliott

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Verone McKinley III

Keidron Smith (R)

Trill Williams

Special Teams (3)

Jake Bailey - Punter

Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper

Jason Sanders - Kicker