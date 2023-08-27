Miami Dolphins and DT Zach Sieler agree to three-year contract extension with $20 million guaranteed

The Miami Dolphins ended the preseason with a lopsided loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars but began the regular season with a major win. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Dolphins inked defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million.

Schefter added that the deal includes $20 million guaranteed and was negotiated by agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus.

Sieler was a seventh-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Ferris State tackle was waived on Dec. 4, 2019, and was claimed by Miami off waivers the very next day.

Sieler stuck with the Dolphins and signed a three-year contract extension in Nov. 2020. He set career highs with 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended in 2022. Sieler also earned 3.5 sacks in two of the last three seasons.

Miami features a disruptive front four and general manager Chris Grier felt it was important to keep Sieler involved for years to come. The next question involves fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and if he will sign his own extension before the Dolphins open the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.