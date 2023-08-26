Dolphins vs. Jaguars inactive players in Preseason Week 3: Miami ‘players not expected to play’ includes Jaylen Waddle, Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins kick off their 2023 preseason finale in about 90 minutes when they take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the game will feature many of the depth players for both teams, the starters do appear set to play at least part of the game.
Miami released their list of players “not expected to play” - the preseason version of the inactive players list - for tonight’s game. Not included on it, signaling the likelihood that they will be on the field tonight, are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and running back Raheem Mostert. On defense, most of the starters should be on the field.
The full list of players not expected to make an appearance in the game for the Dolphins is:
Jalen Ramsey, cornerback
Mike White, quarterback
Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver
Justin Bethel, cornerback
Jeff Wilson, Jr., running back
De’Von Achane, running back
Brandon Jones, safety
Robert Jones, guard
Terron Armstead, tackle
Eric Saubert, tight end
Braylon Sanders, wide receiver
Zach Sieler, defensive tackle
Da’Shawn Hand, defensive tackle
Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle
