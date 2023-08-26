Dolphins vs. Jaguars inactive players in Preseason Week 3: Miami ‘players not expected to play’ includes Jaylen Waddle, Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins kick off their 2023 preseason finale in about 90 minutes when they take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the game will feature many of the depth players for both teams, the starters do appear set to play at least part of the game.

Miami released their list of players “not expected to play” - the preseason version of the inactive players list - for tonight’s game. Not included on it, signaling the likelihood that they will be on the field tonight, are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and running back Raheem Mostert. On defense, most of the starters should be on the field.

The full list of players not expected to make an appearance in the game for the Dolphins is:

Jalen Ramsey, cornerback

Mike White, quarterback

Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver

Justin Bethel, cornerback

Jeff Wilson, Jr., running back

De’Von Achane, running back

Brandon Jones, safety

Robert Jones, guard

Terron Armstead, tackle

Eric Saubert, tight end

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver

Zach Sieler, defensive tackle

Da’Shawn Hand, defensive tackle

Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle