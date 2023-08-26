Dolphins vs. Jaguars preseason 2023:Third quarter immediate reactions and score updates

The Miami Dolphins have kicked off their final preseason game for 2023 as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Saturday night showdown. This game is the final chance for some of the depth players on the roster to prove they are worthy of a roster spot, leading to some strong individual performances from younger players or depth veterans.

As the game unfolds, we are keeping up with all the action and providing immediate reactions and analysis. Check it out below and make sure you head over to our live chat article, where you can hang out with fellow Dolphins fans, using the comments of the article to provide your own thoughts and reactions.

Score Updates (live)

Dolphins 6 - 17 Jaguars

Immediate Reactions

The Dolphins faked a pitch play, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finding wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a slant that turned into a 32-yard gain and quickly moved down the field. Center Connor Williams then snapped the ball well over Tagovailoa’s head on the next play, leading to a 25 yards loss and Miami punting a few plays later.

Ouch. What looked like a great opening play was completely negated by Williams still having problems snapping the ball. He had preseason snapping problems last year as well, then corrected it in the regular season. Miami better hope he does that again this year.

The Jaguars opening offensive possession started with a couple of passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence for 24 yards, then turned to the running game. On five straight carries, three from running back Travis Etienne and two from Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville picked up 22 yards and moved the ball into Miami territory. After another pass picked up 11 yards, the Jaguars again went to the ground game, running four straight times and picking up 21 yards. The final run of the sequence saw Bigsby fumble the ball at the goalline with Miami safety Jevon Holland recovering and giving Miami back the ball.

That was not an impressive defensive series for the Dolphins. Starting defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler are not playing tonight, but the run defense should still be able to have some impact on the game. They got lucky with the forced fumble by linebacker Jerome Baker and Holland’s recovery.

After a two-yard loss by running back Raheem Mostert on first down, Tagovailoa found receiver Robbie Chosen for a 15-yard gain. After three runs from Mostert gained nine yards, the Dolphins elected to go for it on 4th-and-1, with a flat pass to fullback Alec Ingold converting with a nine-yard gain. Running back Salvon Ahmed found daylight for a 42-yard run, moving the ball down to the Jaguars' seven-yard line, before a two-yard run and a one-yard loss from Ahmed set up 3rd-and-Goal. Tagovailoa targeted Chosen on the next play, a throw that would not have scored even if it was completed. Kicker Jason Sanders connected from 24-yards out and Miami took the lead. Dolphins 3-0.

Chosen could use a big game tonight to lock in his roster position; he comes into tonight on the bubble ahead of Tuesday’s roster cut deadline. Ingold should be a bigger part of Miami’s offense this year, including potentially working as a tight end if the Dolphins want to save a roster spot. Miami has a decision to make when it comes to a fourth running back on the roster. Will it be Ahmed or Myles Gaskin? With runs like that, Ahmed should slam the door on Gaskin - though Gaskin did look really good in the first preseason game.

After the kickoff, the Jaguars appeared to pick up 15 yards on a run, but a holding penalty brought back the play. The first quarter ended following the penalty.

Second Quarter Reactions

After the break, the Jaguars again returned to the ground with Etienne picking up nine yards. After a pass from Lawrence to receiver Calvin Ridley picked up 11 yards, Bigsby added another six yards on the ground. The alternating run and pass plays continued with a pass for seven yards followed by a one-yard run. A pass to receiver Zay Jones set up a 3rd-and-6 play, with Lawrence misfiring toward Jones. On 4th-and-6, Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk for eight yards and a first down. Bigsby then took a handoff up the middle, running over Holland as he picked up 14 yards. After an incomplete pass, linebacker Bradley Chubb pressured Lawrence, who threw a ball up for grabs with Ridley coming down with the ball. After a replay challenge, Etienne powered through the middle for a three-yard touchdown run. Jaguars 7-3.

The defense is not doing itself any favors right now. They just cannot get off the field and are giving up way too many chunk yards on the ground. Miami challenged the catch, but the replay ruled the call stands and Miami head coach Mike McDaniel’s miserable record at challenging calls continues.

Through two Jaguars' offensive possessions, the Dolphins defense is showing they need Christian Wilkins. He has been “holding in” by showing up to camp but not participating in team drills or the preseason games the last couple of weeks. He is needed out there.

Miami started pulling their starters on the drive, with Tagovailoa out and Skylar Thompson taking over at quarterback. Ahmed picked up no yards on a first down run, then Thompson threw off target toward Chosen, setting up 3rd-and-10. Thompson rolled out to his right before overthrowing receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., and having the ball picked off.

Not sure what happened there with Thompson. Just a really bad throw.

Jacksonville also began pulling their top players, including Lawrence coming out, replaced by C.J. Beathard at quarterback. Starting at their own 49-yard line, Jacksonville quickly moved into Miami territory with two running back D’Ernest Johnson runs for 10 yards. Beathard then three two passes, picking up 26 yards and moving into the redzone. A short run and an incomplete pass were followed by a sack of Beathard, with defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel splitting the sack. The Jaguars settled for a 37-yard field goal. Jaguars 10-3.

The interception made it tough, but Miami’s defense is still struggling to slow the Jaguars, especially on the ground. Twyman making an impact could help him claim a roster spot, or make him a priority addition to the practice squad.

On the kickoff, Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell appeared to sustain a left leg injury and needed assistance to get off the field. On the first play after the kick, Thompson threw another questionable pass and it was intercepted.

Campbell could be in line to start at safety this year. If his injury is anything major, that could be a huge blow to Miami’s defensive plans. Thompson’s throw was not a good one and he now has two interceptions already.

The Jaguars immediately moved into the redzone with a five-yard run, then a horsecollar penalty on Miami moved the ball down to the eight-yard line. Johnson ran straight up the middle and into the endzone on the next play. Jaguars 17-3.

Miami needs to wake up. Offensively and defensively.

Miami started the drive with a pass to Ahmed for five yards, with the running back getting hit from multiple directions and staying down with an injury. He was helped off the field, with Myles Gaskin replacing him. Gaskin picked up two yards on the next play, leading into the two-minute warning. Thompson then found wide receiver River Cracraft for nine yards, then scrambled out of a sure sack to pick up nine yards. A pass to Berrios picked up 16 yards, and then Cracraft picked up eight yards on a catch. Gaskin converted the first down with a three-yard catch. After an incomplete pass, Thompson threw to Cracraft for 13 yards, then to Gaskin for two yards. On 2nd-and-8 from the Jaguars’ 10 yard-line, Thompson completed a screen pass to Gaskin, but it did not gain anything. After a timeout, Thompson was forced to throw the pass out of bounds, setting up 4th-and-8 and a second Sanders field goal. Jaguars 17-6.

At least the offense moved some on that drive. Hopefully, Ahmed is not seriously injured. Gaskin looked good, especially working out of the slot as a receiver. Thompson needs to settle into a rhythm - he looked much more comfortable on this drive and not pressing as much as he was on the earlier drivers.

Working the two-minute drill, Beathard threw incomplete on first down, then picked up nine yards and seven yards on his next two passes, with a timeout called after each. Another pass picked up 10 yards, with wide receiver Elijah Cooks able to get out of bounds to stop the clock. An eight-yard pass to Johnson again stopped the clock by the running back getting out of bounds. Another pass to Johnson was stopped for no gain and before he could get out of bounds, leading to the end of the half.

Not the first half Miami was hoping to have. Will the second half be any better? Will any of the depth players, trying to force their way onto the 53-man roster, stand out in the last 30 minutes of the preseason?