Jackson: The Miami Dolphins haven’t offered a first-round pick for Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts hope to receive a first-round pick in exchange for running back Jonathan Taylor, but the Miami Dolphins don’t seem interested in meeting those demands — at least for now.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson recently shared an update on where things stand with Taylor. As of Friday, the Dolphins have an offer on the table. The Colts are waiting for a better deal.

Colts seeing if anyone gives,them first rounder. Dolphins aren't offering one — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 26, 2023

Indianapolis permitted Taylor to find a trade partner but also set a trade deadline of Aug. 29, the same day NFL rosters must be at 53 players. The former Wisconsin tailback was picked with the No. 41 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and was the 2021 NFL rushing yards leader.

The Colts rejected a previous offer by the Dolphins but that doesn’t signal the end of trade discussions. Miami lost its 2024 third-round pick due to tampering and sent its fourth-round selection to the Denver Broncos in the deal for Bradley Chubb.

General manager Chris Grier doesn’t have much to work with, yet the Dolphins remain in the mix for one of the league’s top running backs.