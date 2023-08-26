Preseason Game 3: Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins (+6.5) will close out their preseason this evening with their third and final game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5) in Jacksonville. This game should feature mostly depth and bubble players for both squads. This game will be the final chance that many bubble players will have to make an argument for why they should either make the team's 53-man roster or possibly be added to the team’s practice squad.

Hopefully, this evening's game will answer some of the bigger questions that still remain for the 2023 version of the Dolphins. Will Mike White or Skylar Thompson cement their position as the backup to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? Who will fill in for corner Jalen Ramsey while he continues his rehab? Who will emerge as the starting left guard for the season opener? Which of the undrafted free agents that have flashed will actually make the opening-day roster?

Miami Dolphins (1-1) AFC East @ Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0) AFC South

Preseason Week 3

Kickoff: 7:00 PM EST, Saturday, August 26th

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TV: WFOR CBS 4-Miami; WPEC CBS 12-West Palm Beach; WZVN ABC 7-Fort Myers; WFTV ABC 9-Orlando; FOX-Honolulu, WJAX CBS 47-Jacksonville; WOFL Fox 35-Orlando; WCTV CBS 6-Tallahassee; WECP CBS 21-Panama City; WCJB ABC 20-Gainesville; WSAV CW 3.2-Savannah GA; WALB CW 10.4-Albany GA; WPGA 58-Macon GA; WRDW My 12.3-Agusta GA; WABA My 68-Birmingham AL; WPMI NBC 15-Mobile AL; WTVY My 4.2-Dothan AL; WTAT FOX 24-Charlston SC; WWMB CW 21-Myrtle Beach SC

TV Broadcast Team Miami/West Palm Beach/Fort Myers/Honolulu: Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno (Sideline), Joahanna Torres (Sideline)

TV Broadcast Team Jacksonville/Orlando/Tallahassee/Panama City/Gainesville/Savannah GA/Albany GA/Macon GA/August GA/Birmingham AL/Mobile AL/Dothan AL/Charleston SC/Myrtle Beach SC: Brian Sexton, Bucky Brooks

Streaming: fuboTV; NFL+

NFL Network Replays: 10:00 AM EST, Saturday, August 27th; 1 PM EST, Thursday, August 31st

Radio Coverage: iHeart Radio WINZ 940 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM Mami/Ft. Lauderdale (Spanish broadcast) WUUB 106.3 FM West Palm Beach; WEFL 760 AM West Palm Beach (Spanish broadcast); WAVK 97.7 FM Key West; WCZR 101.7 FM/WAVW 92.7 FM Port St. Lucie

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose

Referees: Alex Kemp (Referee), Mike Morton (Umpire), Danny Short (Down Judge), Rusty Baynes (Line Judge), Sean Petty (Field Judge), James Coleman (Side Judge), Scott Helverson (Back Judge), Mike Chase (Replay Official), Jamie Alferi Tuss (Replay Assistant)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 41

Weather: 88°F, Sunny

Head-to-Head (Regular Season): Tied 5-5

Most Recent Game Results (Regular Season): Jacksonville Jaguars won 23-20 at London, 2021 Week 6 (10/17/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results (Regular Season): Miami Dolphins won 31-13 at Jacksonville, 2020 Week 3 (9/24/20)

Jacksonville Jaguars SBNation Site: Big Cat Country

Big Cat Country X (formally Twitter): @BigCatCountry