Dolphins vs. Jaguars 2023: How to stream Miami Preseason Game 3, TV channel, schedule, odds, more

The NFL Preseason schedule is coming to a close, including the finale for the Miami Dolphins as they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. Tonight’s game will likely feature the depth players for both teams as the respective coaching staffs get one last look at the bubble players ahead of next week’s roster cuts. This will also mark the last chance to players who may be cut to get strong performances on game film and maybe make an impression on the other teams around the league.

The Dolphins come into tonight’s game with several questions still to be answered. Who will start at left guard for the team this year? Who will start in place of the injured Jalen Ramsey at cornerback? Who will be the primary backup quarterback behind starter Tua Tagovailoa? How will Miami’s defensive line depth shake out?

Will Miami receive any answers tonight? You can check out everything you need to know to watch today’s contest right here:

Miami Dolphins (1-1) vs. (2-0) Jacksonville Jaguars

Preseason Week 3

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 26

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TV Broadcast: CBS-Miami/West Palm Beach; ABC-Fort Myers/Orlando; FOX-Honolulu

TV Broadcast Team: Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno (Sideline), Joahanna Torres (Sideline)

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; NFL+

Radio Coverage: iHeart Radio WINZ 940 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM Mami/Ft. Lauderdale (Spanish broadcast) WUUB 106.3 FM West Palm Beach; WEFL 760 AM West Palm Beach (Spanish broadcast); WAVK 97.7 FM Key West; WCZR 101.7 FM/WAVW 92.7 FM Port St. Lucie

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose

Referees: Alex Kemp (Referee), Mike Morton (Umpire), Danny Short (Down Judge), Rusty Baynes (Line Judge), Sean Petty (Field Judge), James Coleman (Side Judge), Scott Helverson (Back Judge), Mike Chase (Replay Official), Jamie Alferi Tuss (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Jaguars -6.5; O/U 41

Weather: 88°F, Sunny

NFL Network Replays: Sunday (8/27) 10 a.m. ET, Thursday (8/31) 1 p.m. ET

Head-to-Head (Regular Season): Tied 5-5

Most Recent Game Results (Regular Season): Jaguars 23-20 at London, 2021 Week 6 (10/17/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results (Regular Season): Dolphins 31-13 at Jacksonville, 2020 Week 3 (9/24/20)

More Jaguars Info: Big Cat Country | @BigCatCountry