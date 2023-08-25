Raekwon Davis focused on becoming a better pass rusher during the offseason

The Miami Dolphins blitzed on 42.5 percent of plays last season but expect things to change under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Keeping the kitchen sink in place means more pressure on the front four to disrupt the quarterback.

Fourth-year defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and his 6.7” frame was best known for stopping the run in Josh Boyer’s defense. The former second-round pick spent the offseason preparing for more opportunities to rush the passer.

“I did a lot of pass-rushing training this offseason,” Davis said on Thursday. “Just to get better because I know I’m going to need it for this year. Going into this new defensive scheme, I’m definitely going to have to be able to pass rush and keep a high motor.”

Davis closed the 2022 season with 33 tackles and has a total of 1.5 sacks throughout his three-year career. The former Alabama standout will have opportunities to break the trenches with Miami’s talent at edge rusher.

“As far as scheme goes, it’s game by game,” Davis said. “I can’t control that. My coaches can’t control that so it’s just by games. Whatever grouping that is, that’s the grouping that is.

“Right now, I feel this is probably going to be the best year for me. I’m feeling the best. That’s probably how I’m feeling.”