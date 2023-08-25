Cornerback Kader Kohou aims for second-season surge through comfort and consistency

NFL Next-Gen stats viewed Kader Kohou as one of the league’s top coverage cornerbacks in 2022, but the former undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce is determined to raise the bar in his second season.

Kohou played 630 snaps in coverage and didn’t surrender a touchdown until Week 14 last year. He was a pleasant surprise as a rookie and is determined to add stability to the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

“Last year, I felt like I made splash plays, but then kind of have down plays,” Kohou said when speaking to the media on Wednesday. “So just staying more consistent and not letting a bad play affect the next play

“Happy to be where I’m at but I have to keep working.”

Quarterbacks completed 65.4 percent of passes when targeting Kohou, who allowed just one touchdown while playing in 15 games. His best performance was Week 18 — the New York Jets had -13 receiving yards when targetting Kohou, according to PFF.

“Really just building into a routine,” he said of his goals for the new season. “Last year, I felt like it’s a problem for most rookies. You come in and it’s hard to find the things you do on a day-to-day basis. You get ready for practice or games or watching film and stuff like that.

“So building a better routine keeps you on track to make everything and settle you down and just play football.”