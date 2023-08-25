Dolphins sign defensive tackle Jamal Woods

The Miami Dolphins are making a move to add depth their 90-man roster ahead of Saturday’s Preseason Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Aaron Wilson from Houston’s NBC affiliate KPRC2, Miami has signed former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Jamal Woods to a two-year contract. Woods worked out with the Dolphins on Thursday.

Woods signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. He spent four years at Illinois, appearing in 49 games including 18 starts and tallied 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and one forced fumble. He was waived by the Colts at the start of August.

He joins a Dolphins defensive line including Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Emmanuel Ogbah, Brandon Pili, Josiah Bronson, Da’Shawn Hand, Jaylen Twyman, and Randy Charlton. Sieler and Hand are both dealing with injuries that have held them out of practice this week, while Wilkins has been limiting his participation as he and the team work out a new contract. Adding Woods will give the team a chance to look at a younger player in a game situation, potentially giving them an additional practice squad target when the season starts.

Woods signing comes a day after the Dolphins signed linebacker A.J. Johnson and waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived/injured safety Myles Dorn.