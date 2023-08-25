Miami Herald: Colts reject one of Dolphins’ trade offers for RB Jonathan Taylor as talks continue

Things are heating up between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts regarding the two sides' interest in working out a trade for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

The trade talks are getting so real that Miami Dolphins beat writer Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Indianapolis Colts have reportedly rejected one of Miami’s trade offers. But don’t fret; the two sides continue to work towards a deal before Tuesday’s ‘deadline’ that Jim Irsay and the Colts gave the 24-year-old running back to seek a trade partner. Will this thing get done, and could he really be a Dolphin by the start of the 2023 NFL season?

It’s possible.

After all, the writing on the wall indicates that the Dolphins are looking to upgrade the RB room, as they’ve been linked to Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook — before he signed with the New York Jets, Josh Jacobs, and now Taylor.

According to Jackson, two other teams are interested in the #elite running back. Those two teams are the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. However, Ben Allbright of KOA has reported that the Broncos are not interested in trading for Taylor. Nevertheless, there are other suitors — and if you’re the Colts, maybe you don’t want to send Taylor to your former AFC East rivals.

Taylor, 24, is seeking a long-term deal from his next team. This comes on the brink of the league seemingly devaluing the running back position. Still, I think the upper-echelon players will continue to get paid their worth. And like Christian McCaffrey, after the San Francisco 49ers acquired his rights from the Carolina Panthers, Jonathan Taylor deserves it.

At the start of the week, I wasn’t sure if the Dolphins needed Jonathan Taylor — and I’m still not sure, considering their running back room has looked good this preseason. But it’s Jonathan Taylor. He’s an #elite RB and only 24 years old. What he would do to this offense would truly make the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Contenders. And after so many years of mediocrity, if this is the deal that needs to be made to push the team over the hump, I’m 100% here for it.

Do your thing, Chris Grier. Bring JT to Miami!!!!

How are you feeling about the Jonathan Taylor trade rumors? Would you like to see a deal get done? What players or picks would you send to Indianapolis to ensure a deal gets done? Do the Dolphins NEED Taylor?! Let us know in the comments section below!