Dolphins make trio of roster moves as training camp 2023 comes to a close

The Miami Dolphins are holding their final practice of their 2023 training camp period on Thursday. After an off day on Friday, the team will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the preseason finale for both clubs. The then have two weeks to prepare for the regular season opener.

While camp is coming to a close, the evaluation of players and adjustment to the roster continues. The team announced on Thursday they signed free agent linebacker A.J. Johnson, while they waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived/injured safety Myles Dorn.

Johnson first entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee signing with the Denver Broncos. He played his first four years with the Broncos, then moved last year to play with the Seattle Seahawks. He has appeared in 39 games in his career, including 34 starts, with 252 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Joining Miami reunited Johnson with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who served as the head coach of the Broncos from 2019 to 2021.

Rose was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He was waived at the end of training camp, then joined the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL, appearing in eight games with 35 tackles. He signed with the Dolphins earlier this month.

Dorn signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina. After spending his rookie year on injured reserve, Dorn bounced between the Vikings’ practice squad and active roster through 2022, then was signed in the 2023 offseason by the Carolina Panthers. He was released prior to the start of training camp by Carolina, then signed earlier this month with the Dolphins. He has appeared in 14 games, recording five special teams tackles.