8/24/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; final orange jersey of training camp

The Miami Dolphins’ orange jersey award has been missing-in-action as of late, with Tyreek Hill being the most recent recipient on August 14th. Today, on Miami’s final day of training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the orange jersey made its triumphant return.

The winner of the award today is a BIG part of the Dolphins defense...

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis earned the orange jersey for his work during yesterday’s practice!

Big guy on the beats pic.twitter.com/2kosVjEs31 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2023

Davis figures to be an impactful part of Vic Fangio’s new scheme — manning the position of nose tackle along Miami’s impressive defensive front. There is little depth behind Davis, but there have been rumblings that the Dolphins may be interested in bringing in a veteran presence to rotate with Davis in addition to Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins.

Regardless of who Miami decides to bring in — if anyone at all — it is encouraging news to see that Raekwon Davis has been taking to the scheme shift well. Davis will be looking to perform at a high level this season so he can parlay his play into a big money contract — either from Miami or another team this offseason.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 8 Jaelan Phillips Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Jerome Baker Training Camp 11 N/A Training Camp 12 N/A Training Camp 13 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 14 N/A Training Camp 15 N/A Training Camp 16 N/A Training Camp 17 N/A Training Camp 18 Raekwon Davis

