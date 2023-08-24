Should the Dolphins trade for Jonathan Taylor? Who will be the biggest 2023 addition to the team? We want your thoughts

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their 2023 training camp on Thursday as they finish their preparations for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game could go a long way toward finalizing the team’s 53-man roster and how the coaching staff put together the initial unit that will head into the regular season.

There are still several questions that have to be answered before the Dolphins can be completely ready to play the games that matter, including who will be the primary backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa? There are also potential roster moves that could still be made, including a possible trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Should the Dolphins make that move?

We want to know what you think about those, as well as which 2023 acquisition for the Dolphins will have the biggest impact on their success this season. Check out the survey below and make sure you jump into the comments at the bottom of the page to discuss.