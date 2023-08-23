Tell us why you became a fan of the Miami Dolphins!

If you are here you are either a fairly rabid fan of the Miami Dolphins, a fan of another team that also has an interest in the Miami Dolphins, or in some rarer cases, you are just a troll here to rile people up because you are dead inside. Some of us became fans of the Dolphins because we were from Miami, South Florida, or some other part of Florida. Some of you are fans because of another family member that was a fan. Some are a fan due to one player or another that they followed with many jumping on board during the heydays of the 70s or during the Dan Marino years. Others were just huge fans of a certain fairly silly but otherwise fun movie from when they were kids.

Either way, we all got found our way to our Miami Dolphins fandom somehow and then found our way into the Phinsider family. For me, it was both being raised in South Florida and primarily raised by a grandmother who was a day-one season ticket holder as well as being one of the most rabid Miami Dolphins fans to ever live.

So tonight’s question of the day is what brought you into the Miami Dolphins family of fans?

Please give us your thoughts and answer in the comments section below-