ESPN analyst Ryan Clark criticizes Tua’s weight, Tua fires back

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had his fair share of naysayers since he entered the league, and ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark seems to be the newest in a long line of doubters.

On an episode of ESPN’s “NFL Live”, hosted by Clark, Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears, Clark, a 13-year NFL veteran, mocked Tua’s weight and offseason program.

Specifically, in a discussion about Tua’s offseason habits, Clark said, “I’ll tell you what he wasn’t doing, he wasn’t in the gym. He’s thick. He’s built like a girl working at Onyx in Atlanta.

The full video of Clark’s comments can be found here, via @flameosumeet on Twitter.

However, when asked about Clark’s comments after practice, Tua didn’t hesitate to fire back, saying ““It’s a little weird. I come from a Samoan family, and respect is everything. I would appreciate it if you kept my name out of your mouth.”

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa responds to ESPN's Ryan Clark, who accused him of not working out this offseason:



“I would appreciate it if you kept my name out of your mouth.”



pic.twitter.com/ixNx8bd5rC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 23, 2023

Tua, who normally avoids being confrontational in the media, didn’t seem too pleased with Clark, and star wideout and teammate Tyreek Hill jumped to his defense on Twitter, tweeting “We got free smoke for you.”

yeah what he said !!! We got free smoke for you https://t.co/JTgVY5DirG — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 23, 2023

