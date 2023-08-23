Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Isaiah Bolden injury update: Patriots cornerback ‘in good spirits’ - Pats Pulpit

Bolden was carted off the field during the Patriots’ preseason game in Green Bay on Saturday night.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Scouting Jets running back Dalvin Cook - Gang Green Nation

Taking a look at the newest addition to the Jets backfield





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills need OL, LB help, signing RB Ty Johnson instead - Buffalo Rumblings

Make it make sense

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens historic preseason streak snapped in dramatic fashion - Baltimore Beatdown

The Battle of the Beltway ends in disappointment for the Charm City franchise





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Is Jaylen Warren a better option for the Steelers than Najee Harris? - Behind the Steel Curtain

It’s time to have this discussion.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joe Burrow Injury: Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan give update on Bengals QB’s recovery - Cincy Jungle

Sounds like QB1 is where he needs to be as Week 1 inches closer.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns salary cap: Team restructures Myles Garrett’s contract to create massive 2023 salary cap space - Dawgs By Nature

Myles Garrett joins Deshaun Watson and Joel Bitonio in having deal restructured this offseason

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans vs. Dolphins preseason game: C.J. Stroud shows off his great arm - Battle Red Blog

Rookie Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud proves he was worth #2 overall pick in loss to Miami Dolphins





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

On Titans QB Malik Willis’s performance against Vikings - Music City Miracles

Malik Willis seems to have people very polarized on Twitter.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville Jaguars’ DT DaVon Hamilton injured in preseason win over Detroit Lions - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars' recent rash of injuries continues to test the team's depth up front with loss of DaVon Hamilton as we head into Week 3 of the preseason.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

The Colts have given Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade - Stampede Blue

Taylor and his agent are contacting other teams

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers: The Preseason No Bull Review - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos went to battle against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. Here are my thoughts, opinions, and analysis on the Denver Broncos’ most recent game.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers’ PFF best/worst scores in preseason bout vs Saints - Bolts From The Blue

Elijah Dotson has a fall from grace in his second preseason appearance, Quinten Johnston bounces back, and Deane Leonard continues to impress.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders training camp: Tight end Austin Hooper is fitting in - Silver And Black Pride

Veteran tight end free-agent addition Austin Hooper is getting comfortable with the Las Vegas Raiders in training camp





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Andy Reid says Shane Buechele, Blaine Gabbert are ‘close’ - Arrowhead Pride

The head coach confirmed that the two quarterbacks are currently battling to be come Patrick Mahomes’ backup.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Brian Daboll shuts down Giants Rob Gronkowski rumors - Big Blue View

But it’s fun to fantasize anyway





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

LB Myles Jack informed the Eagles he plans to retire, per report - Bleeding Green Nation

Another change for the Eagles’ linebacker group with three weeks left until Week 1 kickoff.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup still being named as a trade chip - Blogging The Boys

While the Cowboys feel good about their wide receiver depth, it hasn’t stopped people from talking about Michael Gallup as a potential trade candidate.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Commanders Injury Update: Terry McLaurin leaves game with a toe injury - Hogs Haven

Not good

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers’ Karl Brooks shined versus the Patriots - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay’s 6th-round rookie made several plays in the backfield against New England. This begs the question: Should he be getting more burn on the defensive line?





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

It’s time to give Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker the credit he’s due - Pride Of Detroit

Three head coaches, two general managers, and a lot of roster turnover. Detroit Lions’ LT Taylor Decker has been through a lot since arriving in 2016, and at 29 years-old, he is playing some of the best football of his career.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Updated: Teven Jenkins could miss 6 weeks with strained calves - Windy City Gridiron

More bad news for Chicago’s left guard.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings Stock Market Report: Preseason Week Two - Daily Norseman

Two down, one to go

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win over the Chargers - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints win in LA on game sealing interception.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Tracking Falcons power rankings and perception through the offseason - The Falcoholic

A lot has changed since the offseason began. Has the national sentiment changed as well?





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 19 Giants 21: Bland preseason football feels like Frank Reich’s plan - Cat Scratch Reader

The regular season looms ever closer and is clearly where Reich & Co.’s eyes are focused.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Trask’s performance makes decision difficult for the Bucs - Bucs Nation

The young signal caller had a good night Saturday.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers-Broncos Final Kick: Rookie Kicker Jake Moody makes a clutch kick - Niners Nation

He missed an XP, and skinned the cat on his final field goal, but it was a much better showing for the 49ers rookie kicker.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals make decision in punting battle with release of Matt Haack - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran punter Matt Haack today.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Seattle Seahawks UDFA WR Jake Bobo among league leaders through first two preseason games. - Field Gulls

Jake Bobo has been impressive, and he is demonstrating that he has the talent and an uncanny veteran savvy that will be hard to keep off the final roster





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams TE Hunter Long still on PUP list with injury, missed preseason - Turf Show Times

Rams tight end Hunter Long has not been practiced all season due to injury and may be in jeopardy of making the final roster