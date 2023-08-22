The Miami Dolphins aren’t ready to name a starting left guard

There’s just one week left in the preseason and the Miami Dolphins have items left on the to-do list. Most of the team’s opening-day starters have been named, but the left guard position is still up for grabs.

Former New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn played 46 of the team’s 73 offensive snaps against the Houston Texans last weekend while third-year lineman Liam Eichenberg was sidelined for the game.

“We had to kind of hold Liam back,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday. “He was determined but didn’t think it was fair from an evaluation standpoint to put him out there, to try to protect him from himself. He’ll be chomping at the bit this week to get reps as he should.

“We’ll make sure that we don’t do anything on our side that we can prevent from him having any further issues.”

Eichenberg participated in team drills on Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be starting between left tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams come Week 1.

“We’ve got a week of work,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said. “A lot of stuff we’re trying to emphasize this week can get done. Guys have three more days plus the game.”

There hasn’t been much noise of someone pushing Austin Jackson for the starting gig at right tackle — leaving left guard as the last undecided position on the offensive line.

While Wynn has gotten reps of late, it’s hard to imagine Miami not giving Eichenberg every chance to make a name for himself — especially after trading a third-round pick to move up and select him with the No. 42 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.