Miami Dolphins activate tight end Tanner Conner off the physically unable to perform list

The conversation surrounding Miami’s group of tight ends starts with Durham Smythe — maybe Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert in relief — but don’t forget about 2022 undrafted free agent Tanner Conner.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dolphins announced that Conner was activated off the physically unable to perform list. The former undrafted free agent out of Idaho State was placed on the PUP list in late July, but his injury's severity was never made clear.

Conner played in 13 games last season and caught all three passes that came his way for a total of 25 yards. Smythe solidified himself as Miami’s top tight end entering the new season but there is time for Conner to make some noise following a slow preseason for Saubert, who joined the team on a one-year deal in March.

Saturday marks the final preseason game as the Dolphins voyage across Florida to battle the Jacksonville Jaguars. Conner’s experience with the offense should be the equivalent of taking the shortcut on Rainbow Road as he works towards a spot on the roster.