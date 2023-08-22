Should the Miami Dolphins pull the trigger on a Jonathan Taylor trade? W/Poll

The Miami Dolphins already have what seems like a solid list of running backs on the roster but unless Devon Achane breaks out big time this season they still lack anything that anyone would consider a “star runningback”. To that end, the team flirted with signing star RB Dalvin Cook who instead chose to sign with the hated New York Jets. The news then broke yesterday that the Indianapolis Colts are in fact seeking a trade partner for their star running back and 2021 NFL rushing leader, Jonathan Taylor. The news of the Colts seeking a trade for Taylor was quickly followed by the news that the Miami Dolphins would in fact be one of the teams that would at least “explore” a trade for the very talented young running back.

The first question that most Miami Dolphins fans will ask themselves is, do we need Taylor or even a star running back at all in order for this offense to run efficiently and win games? The answer is probably no but no one would shun more talent being added to your roster any time you can add it. The other question some fans will have is cost. Taylor is going to want a new deal to go along with his being traded and the team is already locked in a salary cap negotiation with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins which is going to cost the team at minimum at least 20 million per season if not more. These two issues will also clash with the fact that the team is going to have to dump a ton of salary before the 2024 season to both get under the cap and in order to sign or re-sign players.

So tonight’s obvious question of the day is should our Miami Dolphins go ahead and pull the trigger on a trade for Jonathan Taylor? If your answer is yes what is your limit on compensation to be sent back to the Colts (the Colts are rumored to want at least a first-round pick)?

Please give us your answers and thoughts on a possible trade in the comments section below. Also please do not forget to vote in our poll-