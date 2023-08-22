Miami Dolphins are betting favorites to land Jonathan Taylor in trade from Indianapolis Colts according to DraftKings

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the Indianapolis Colts are open to the idea of possibly trading their All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor — and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins are interested in exploring the parameters of a deal for the 24-year-old.

If Taylor is, in fact, dealt from Indianapolis, which team is the favorite to land the services of the star back?

According to DraftKings, the Miami Dolphins have the best odds to trade for Jonathan Taylor at +250.

️ Jonathan Taylor’s next team odds!



The Miami Dolphins are the current favorite to land the star RB at +250 pic.twitter.com/gl6D2bO9QO — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 22, 2023

Just behind Miami are the Chicago Bears (+400) and the Baltimore Ravens (+700). The New Orleans Saints (+3000) and the Kansas City Chiefs (+4000) round out the 14 teams listed in the graphic.

Fueling the Taylor to Miami rumors is Taylor’s agent himself — Malki Kawa. Kawa has been “liking” plenty of posts on the app formerly known as Twitter regarding Taylor’s possible move to Miami.



Unclear at the time of this writing is just how serious the Dolphins’ interest in Taylor is. What is abundantly clear, however, is that there’s never a dull day when you’re a fan of South Florida’s professional football team!

More information will be provided to our readers regarding any potential trade between the Colts and Dolphins for Jonathan Taylor when it becomes available.