Dolphins bring back quarterback James Blackman as Mike White sustains concussion

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday the signing of quarterback James Blackman to their preseason roster. Blackman returns to the Dolphins after having been waived by the team on August 7. Cornerback Tino Ellis was waived/injured to create roster space for Blackman.

The addition of Blackman adds depth to the quarterback position as the team prepares for their preseason finale on Saturday. Mike White, in a position battle with Skylar Thompson for the backup quarterback role behind starter Tua Tagovailoa, sustained a concussion during the team’s preseason game against the Houston Texans over the past weekend. Miami had planned to split playing time between White and Thompson during the game, but White was limited to just four snaps due to the injury.

“Yes, Mike White is in the concussion protocol,” head coach Mike McDaniel told the media on Monday when asked about the quarterback’s health. “During the game, some staff members noticed some irregularities. So that whole process began, and I was just told during the game that he was not available.”

Blackman first joined the Dolphins in May as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State. He played four years at Florida State prior to moving to Arkansas State, throwing for 9,260 yards and 65 touchdowns during his collegiate career.