Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White in concussion protocol

According to Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White suffered a concussion in Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans and remains in concussion protocol as of Monday morning.

White entered the game while fellow backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was being evaluated for an injury, but quickly took a sack from a Texans defender, clutching at his head after the conclusion of the play.

White would stay in the game for one more snap — a hand-off to running back Chris Brooks.

Thompson would return to the game and finish the contest with three touchdowns thrown.

The latest concussion news will likely stir up some queasy feelings for Dolphins fans — as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s lengthy concussion history which cost him an opportunity to play in Miami’s first playoff game since 2016 looms in the minds of everyone associated with the team.

White will look to clear concussion protocol in time for Miami’s final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday in order to show Dolphins’ coaches that he deserves to be Miami’s primary backup quarterback. If he is unable to take the field, it will once again be the Skylar Thompson show as Tagovailoa is unlikely to play more than a series or two — if he even suits up at all.

More information will be relayed to our readers as it becomes available.