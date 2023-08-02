Dolphins waive two players, sign another

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have waived punter Michael Turk and safety Bennett Williams. While they haven’t announced the signing yet, sources confirm that the team has signed safety Myles Dorn, a three year vet.

The punter competition is over before it even started. Turk faced an uphill battle to make the Dolphins roster as and undrafted free agent. Reports out of Dolphins training camp are that Jake Bailey has been pretty impressive so far and it’s not surprising the team would rather go with a veteran at punter over a rookie.

Williams was another undrafted free agent facing a tough challenge to make the final roster. On Tuesday, Williams was spotted with a compression sleeve on his leg and it would appear he suffered some significant injury. He was let go with an injury designation and would revert to the Dolphins injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Dorn entered the league after being signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. In two seasons with the team, he appeared in 14 games with all his snaps coming on special teams. The Dolphins seem to have some good depth at safety, so it may be hard for Dorn to create a role for himself. But the special teams experience is always great to have.