Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots Training Camp Recap: Injuries mount in first padded practice - Pats Pulpit

Notes and observations from the Patriots’ fifth training camp practice on Monday, July 31.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Aaron Rodgers fires back at Sean Payton - Gang Green Nation

Broncos head coach Sean Payton generated headlines this week by criticizing Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the work he did last year when he was in charge in Denver. Payton also...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Opinion: Dalton Kincaid breaking HC Sean McDermott’s rookie curse - Buffalo Rumblings

We know how Sean McDermott rolls when it comes to rookies

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Wishlist for the Ravens 2023 season - Baltimore Beatdown

Some things to hope for on both sides of the ball this season





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Can Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt lead NFL in sacks? - Behind the Steel Curtain

T.J. Watt is eyeing a bounce back year for the Pittsburgh Steelers.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals QB moving without limp - Cincy Jungle

It appears Joe Burrow’s recovery is making good progress.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb ... pass-catching threat? - Dawgs By Nature

Opposing defenses may find out this fall just how talented Cleveland’s running back can be in the passing game.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans John Metchie III Cleared to Participate in Houston Training Camp - Battle Red Blog

The Houston Texans’ second year pro John Metchie III makes his training camp debut.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans training camp news backup quarterbacks had big days Will Levis - Music City Miracles

Will Levis and Malik Willis both had really good practices on Monday.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars’ Travis Etienne says running backs have to ‘grow and evolve’ - Big Cat Country

In a market that no longer favors the running back, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne spoke about the ever changing market for his position.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor situation: Opinion on contract, injury rumors - Stampede Blue

The situation with Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor is a mess right now

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick has torn his Achilles; out for the year - Mile High Report

Tough break for Tim Patrick.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

6 goals for the Chargers to maximize Justin Herbert’s value - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers are entering a new era as Herbert’s extension creates less financial flexibility for the team. Here are six process-oriented ways his value can be maximized.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders 2023 cornerback position is crowded after Marcus Peters signing - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders cornerback position is crowded after signing Marcus Peters. We preview it going into the 2023 NFL season





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Training Camp: Donovan Smith now blocking for Mahomes, not Brady - Arrowhead Pride

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ veteran left tackle Donovan Smith said there is ‘not much’ difference between blocking for Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

NFL insiders rank Daniel Jones 19th in the NFL - Big Blue View

Jones returns to the third tier of quarterbacks





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles announce Kelly Green uniform debut game - Bleeding Green Nation

The jerseys were released on Monday, and hundreds of fans lined up to get the new gear.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys news: Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle benefit from Ronald Jones suspension - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys news notes the Ronald Jones suspension, how it benefits guys like Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle, among other stories,





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The Offseason Skeptic Examines Head Coaches - Hogs Haven

What is the chance that Ron Rivera has a winning season in Washington?

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

NFL Reacts Results: Packers fans think Aaron Jones is coming back in 2024 - Acme Packing Company

65 percent of Packers fans responded that Aaron Jones will be the team’s starting running back in 2024, compared to just 19 percent who claimed it will be AJ Dillon.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Which Lions player will be WR2 while Jameson Williams is suspended? - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions will be missing Jameson Williams for six games, but do they have a capable replacement on the roster right now?





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Betting the Chicago Bears: A look at their preseason odds - Windy City Gridiron

Looking for the value plays with the Chicago Bears





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to new 1-year, $20 million deal - Daily Norseman

The Vikings keep their star pass rusher for the 2023 season

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints guard Andrus Peat suffers quad injury in Monday’s practice - Canal Street Chronicles

This is their second offensive guard to suffer a quad injury in training camp.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons WR Mack Hollins delivers great training camp quotes - The Falcoholic

The Falcons’ new receiver is a different breed.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers sign LB Deion Jones, waive Bravvion Roy - Cat Scratch Reader

Some roster turbulence brings upgraded defensive talent in the middle of training camp





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bucs Training Camp Recap: Trask Outduels Mayfield - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers quarterback battle continues

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers Nick Bosa holds out for 7th day; John Lynch preaches patience for San Francisco - Niners Nation

49ers GM John Lynch spoke about Nick Bosa, Ty Davis-Price, D’Shawn Jamison, and the quarterbacks before Monday’s practice





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals’ training camp battle: A new punter after six seasons with Andy Lee - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona aims to get younger at key special teams position





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Seahawks add RB SaRodorick Thompson as Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet deal with injuries - Field Gulls

Adding a running back who played in the Senior Bowl in the process.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

LA Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford drops in 2023 quarterback tiers ranking - Turf Show Times

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was ranked 10th at the quarterback position by The Athletic heading into the 2023 season