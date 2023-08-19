BREAKING: Dolphins RB De’Von Achane carted off field during preseason game against Texans

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane suffered an injury in the 3rd quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, and was carted off the field and taken to the locker room.

Dolphins’ rookie RB De’Von Achane was carted off the field and to the locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

The nature and extent of Achane’s injury is currently unclear, although he seemed to be grabbing his right shoulder as he left the field. However, it’s worth noting that as per the TV cameras and Marcel Louis-Jacques on Twitter, Achane left the field “under his own power”, and entered the locker room on the cart for further evaluation.

The injury is a big blow to the Dolphins offense, as well as Achane himself, who has shown a real burst of energy throughout preseason so far.

Saying Devon Achane is fast is an understatement.



pic.twitter.com/yUjHlr2mNA — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 19, 2023

Achane, a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was primed to be a key contributor Miami’s offense this season. The Dolphins currently have five other running backs on the roster, in Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, and Chris Brooks.

More information will be relayed to our readers as it becomes available.