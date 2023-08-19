Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans 2023: Inactive players for preseason Week 2

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans are gearing up for Week 2 of the preseason after two days of joint practices. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and most of Miami's starters will be active as the Dolphins look to pick up the pace after scoring just three points against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

While it’s just the preseason, Saturday’s bout will be our first look at roughly 85 percent of Miami’s starting offense — which means wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert should both see some time on the field. The Dolphins have 15 players “not expected to play” — the preseason version of the inactive player list.