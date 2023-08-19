Preseason Game 2: Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins will face off in their second of three preseason games this afternoon against the Houston Texans in Houston. The two teams held joint practices this week in Houston in advance of today's game. This afternoons game could also serve as a dress rehearsal for either or both of the sqads.

Please use this evening’s live game thread to discuss this afternoon’s preseason game as well as any other NFL action/news from this past week and as always anything else to do with our very own Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a very strict prohibition against the sharing, discussing or requesting of illegal game streams.

Miami Dolphins (0-1) AFC East @ Houston Texans (1-0) AFC South

Preseason Week 2

Kickoff: 4:00 PM EST, Saturday, August 19th

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV: NFL Network (national broadcast); WFOR CBS 4-Miami; WPEC CBS 13-West Palm Beach; WZVN ABC 7-Fort Myers; WFTV ABC 9-Orlando; FOX-Honolulu

TV Broadcast Team: Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno (Sideline), Joahanna Torres (Sideline)

Streaming: fuboTV; NFL+

NFL Network Replays: 4 AM EST, Saturday, August 12th; 1 PM EST, Tuesday, August 15th

Radio Coverage: iHeart Radio WINZ 940 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM Mami/Ft. Lauderdale (Spanish broadcast) WUUB 106.3 FM West Palm Beach; WEFL 760 AM West Palm Beach (Spanish broadcast); WAVK 97.7 FM Key West; WCZR 101.7 FM/WAVW 92.7 FM Port St. Lucie

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose

Referees: Bill Vinovich (Referee), Alex Moore (Umpire), Dale Keller (Down Judge), Mark Perlman (Line Judge), Joe Blubaugh (Field Judge), Jimmy Buchanan (Side Judge), Jimmy Russell (Back Judge), Mark Butterworth (Replay Official), Julie Johnson (Replay Assistant), Sarah Fleming (Developmental)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Houston Texans -2

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 39.5

Weather: 101°F, Sunny (retractable roof)

Head-to-Head (Regular Season): Houston Texans lead 8-3

Most Recent Game Results (Regular Season): Miami Dolphins won 30-15 at Miami, 2022 Week 12 (11/27/22)

Most Recent Game at Site Results (Regular Season): Houston Texans won 42-23 at Houston, 2018 Week 8 (10/25/18)

