Dolphins vs. Texans 2023: How to watch Miami Preseason Game 2, stream, schedule, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins continue their 2023 preseason schedule with a Saturday afternoon contest against the Houston Texans. The two teams met twice this week in joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday in Texas ahead of today’s game. Now, they will face off in what could be the dress rehearsal game for both teams before next week’s preseason finale. Will Miami play their starters? Will the left guard and cornerback position battles be settled?

Today’s game is a nationally televised contest on NFL Network as part of a quadruple header of games Saturday. You can check out everything you need to know to watch today’s contest right here:

Miami Dolphins (0-1) vs. (1-0) Houston Texans

Preseason Week 2

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET, Friday, August 19

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston Texans

National TV Broadcast: NFL Network

Local TV Broadcast: CBS-Miami/West Palm Beach; ABC-Fort Myers/Orlando; FOX-Honolulu

TV Broadcast Team: Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno (Sideline), Joahanna Torres (Sideline)

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; NFL+

Radio Coverage: iHeart Radio WINZ 940 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM Mami/Ft. Lauderdale (Spanish broadcast) WUUB 106.3 FM West Palm Beach; WEFL 760 AM West Palm Beach (Spanish broadcast); WAVK 97.7 FM Key West; WCZR 101.7 FM/WAVW 92.7 FM Port St. Lucie

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose

Referees: Bill Vinovich (Referee), Alex Moore (Umpire), Dale Keller (Down Judge), Mark Perlman (Line Judge), Joe Blubaugh (Field Judge), Jimmy Buchanan (Side Judge), Jimmy Russell (Back Judge), Mark Butterworth (Replay Official), Julie Johnson (Replay Assistant), Sarah Fleming (Developmental)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Texas (-2); O/U 39.5

Weather: 101°F, Sunny - Retractable Roof

NFL Network Replays: Thursday (8/24) 1 p.m. ET

Head-to-Head (Regular Season): Texas 8-3

Most Recent Game Results (Regular Season): Dolphins 30-15 at Miami, 2022 Week 12 (11/27/22)

Most Recent Game at Site Results (Regular Season): Texas 42-23 at Houston, 2018 Week 8 (10/25/18)

