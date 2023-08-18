Emmanuel Ogbah hopes to provide the Miami Dolphins with versatility on the edge

After 1,869 snaps on the defensive line, Emmanuel Ogbah hopes to diversify his skillset in his fourth year with the Miami Dolphins. The eighth-year pass rusher spent most of his career lining up in a three-point stance, but things are looking a bit different with Vic Fangio calling the shots in South Florida.

Ogbah, 30, played in just nine games last season but is looking for any opportunity to earn playing time in 2023.

“It’s new for me but I have the option to go three point or two point, if I want to,” Ogbah said when asked how it’s been converting to a new stance. “Right now, I’m just practicing my two point because I’m not familiar with it. But yeah, I’m getting better every day.

“Sometimes I have to drop too. It’s hard to drop from a three-point stance, so I have to rush from a two-point and drop.”

Ogbah cashed in with 18 sacks throughout two seasons in former head coach Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy defensive scheme. The former 2016 second-round pick had 18 total sacks in his four seasons before joining the Dolphins.

“I do work inside,” Ogbah said, “We’re just trying to master the outside because this is something new to me. It’s still new for me. So I’m trying to master outside first.”

The Dolphins are stacked at pass rusher with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb headlining that group. While Ogbah will help keep Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, and Zach Sieler inside, the ability to line up outside gives opposing offenses another issue to worry about when facing Miami.