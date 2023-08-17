 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Terron Armstead sounds determined to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season

Miami’s franchise left tackle provided an injury updated on X Thursday night.

By Jacob Mendel
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins suffered an injury scare as franchise left tackle Terron Armstead went down in practice on Thursday afternoon. The tenth-year offensive lineman was landed on during drills in a joint practice with the Houston Texans and was carted off the field.

Armstead took to X later that day to share that he’s getting up and getting back to work — with a focus on Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that no surgery is necessary and that he’s considering various options to be ready for the season opener. The four-time Pro Bowl tackle allowed just one sack in 687 snaps last season.

Armstead has started 106 games in his career — including a career-high 15 times with the New Orleans Saints in 2019. While he’s eager to return to action, the Dolphins will likely play it safe with Armstead after he missed four regular-season games last season.

