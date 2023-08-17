Terron Armstead sounds determined to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season

The Miami Dolphins suffered an injury scare as franchise left tackle Terron Armstead went down in practice on Thursday afternoon. The tenth-year offensive lineman was landed on during drills in a joint practice with the Houston Texans and was carted off the field.

Armstead took to X later that day to share that he’s getting up and getting back to work — with a focus on Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Got landed on during team run in practice today! Things like that happens in the trenches! ‍♂️ We just get up and get back to work!

And that’s what I do!

Mindset on Week 1 — T. Stead (@T_Armstead72) August 17, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that no surgery is necessary and that he’s considering various options to be ready for the season opener. The four-time Pro Bowl tackle allowed just one sack in 687 snaps last season.

Good news for #Dolphins OT Terron Armstead, who was carted off today with a lower leg injury: I'm told no surgery is necessary and he'll work to be ready for Week 1. Considering the various options, this is solid. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023

Armstead has started 106 games in his career — including a career-high 15 times with the New Orleans Saints in 2019. While he’s eager to return to action, the Dolphins will likely play it safe with Armstead after he missed four regular-season games last season.